Famous American rapper and media personality DJ Khaled has recently made waves by hosting Afrobeats legend Burna Boy in his plush Miami home

The two were spotted enjoying a meal together and also jamming to some songs in the American's home studio

DJ Khaled bought the property for almost $26 million from the man who made the "Baby on Board" signs for cars

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens in Africa and worldwide were overjoyed when singer Burna Boy visited DJ Khaled in his Miami mansion, which many interpret as a music collaboration in the pipeline.

Burna Boy visits DJ Khaled in his Miami home. Photo credit: djkhaled

Source: Instagram

The famous DJ uploaded footage of Burna Boy and him dancing on his Instagram feed.

Many have gushed over how magnificent DJ Khaled's house looked, considering that it had its studio. The 12,750-square-foot mansion has an elevator, a safe room, a two-level gazebo, a home theatre, an outdoor shower, and a fireplace.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

DJ Khaled's plush Miami residence. Photo credit: Blue Ocean Photography

Source: UGC

There are five bedrooms in the main house and four more in the guest house. The property also boasts an 80-foot swimming pool and a studio.

DJ Khaled's living room. Photo credit: Blue Ocean Photography

Source: UGC

The magnificent mansion is a typical illustration of Khaled's success. The Florida-based DJ has contributed to creating some of the biggest rap music singles, including songs like "I'm the One", which he worked on with Chance The Rapper, Quavo, and Justin Bieber in 2017.

DJ Khaled's kitchen. Photo credit: Blue Ocean Photography

Source: UGC

The album (Grateful) achieved platinum status on several occasions.

Luxurious Mansions of Jay Z & Beyonce, Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, Will Smith & Jada That Show How Wealthy They are

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about the gorgeous mansions of some American celebrities, which show their riches. Many famous people, like Jay Z, Rihanna, and Will Smith, maintain their social standing by residing with their families in plush houses.

These mansions are frequently the buzz of the neighbourhood, and their popularity even drives up the cost of other properties in the vicinity. The visible display of wealth in their huge mansions proves how hard they work and the success that comes with it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh