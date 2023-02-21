A TikToker shared a video showing how her abroad-based African mum carefully inspected her apartment when she visited

The video showed the African woman moving to various areas in the house as she observed its cleanliness

Several netizens found the video amusing and relatable and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @kiyaa.not.kia shared a hilarious video on social media showing how her mum carefully inspected the various rooms of her apartment when she visited.

Lady shares how her mum inspects her apartment anytime she visited. Photo credit: @kiyaa.not.kia

Source: TikTok

The video showed the abroad-based African woman making a call as she entered each apartment room and checked how clean and tidy they were. The woman entered her daughter's bedroom and checked the closet to ensure everything was in order.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the African mother

Several netizens were amused by the video and also found it relatable. They took to the comments to express their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Munnit said:

You make everything spotless, and she manages to find that one thing you forgot to clean, and all hell breaks lose

user7770605220379 commented:

Me thinking I cleaned it well before she came, and she still finds something to call me lazy ‍♀️still love having her inspect my place

Messi remarked:

I always needed clarification on what they were looking for. My mom does the same.

️ ️ opined:

Whenever my mom comes, I do a deep cleaning more than any other visitors

