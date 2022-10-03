The Kwadaso Creative Arts SHS is Ghana's first creative arts school which is purposely built to support creatives

The school will boast facilities such as an administration block, auditorium, staff flats and the principal’s residence, among others

The CEO of Grammy Awards has thrown his weight behind the project and has vowed to support the institution

The Kwadaso Creative Arts SHS in Kumasi is one of a kind in Ghana. The school is set to become the first and only creative arts school in the country. The Ministry of Education is the brain behind the massive project, which will comprise an administration building, an auditorium, staff flats, a house for the principal and vice principal, a dining hall with a kitchen, a hostel for boys and girls, a library, a creative arts building, and a classroom building.

Kwadaso Creative Arts SHS is still under construction. Photo credit: Golden Mainland

Messrs. Golden Mainland and Uton Engineering, the project's contractors, informed Dr Yaw Adutwum, the Minister of Education, that the project's final phase would be finished in December 2021 and delivered to the Ministry before the year runs out, but that has not been the case.

An aerial view of the creative arts school. Photo credit: Golden Mainland

Dr Yaw Adutwum asserts that the creative industry is flourishing. Thus, fostering and advancing the abilities of young people who wanted to work in the field was essential. According to him, the government will promote the creative sector to expand the economy over time.

Work progresses steadily on the school project. Photo credit: Golden Mainland

In March 2022, President Akufo-Addo revealed that the Kwadaso Creative Arts school was 70% complete and explained that the school would aid in releasing the creativity, initiative, and ingenuity of the youth of Ghana, which will build the country's creative arts sector.

He continued by saying that the school will also act as a compass for many bright young people looking for rewarding careers in the arts.

