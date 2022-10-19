A throwback video of arguably the hottest music artiste in Ghana right now, Black Sherif, has surfaced on the internet, and it has pleased many folks

In the video, Black Sherif was shirtless while on the streets with a group of friends and aggressively chewed on a piece of fried yam

The interesting footage made folks appreciate how far the young musician had come, and they were excited to see him make it big

Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sharrif popularly known as Black Sherif, won the hearts of Ghanaians when he broke onto the music scene as a young boy from Konongo Zongo who left his family to hustle in Accra.

In many of his songs, the young musician has talked about how tough life was growing up and proudly represents the Zongo community.

A video surfaced on the internet which shows Blacko told no lies in his songs when he said he was from the streets. In the video, a young and skinny Sherif was shirtless as he hung out with some friends on the streets.

The young musician had a piece of fried yam in his hands, which he chewed on aggressively. Many folks found how he ate funny and appreciated how far he had come.

The video motivated many peeps as it showed how hard work could take an individual places.

Black Sherif's Throwback Stirs Reactions

RichPhyno wrote:

Aggressive since day one big ups to ur self blackooo we love u

Calvin also admired Blacko:

He’s so Real✊

BRÆHØBÈD commented:

Killer blacko if u dey chew bamboo for ur past kraa still we dey ur back

Deepway also said:

Nobody care about your story until you make um !

Freedom Tv reacted:

Heeer blacko has suffer before, see the way he's chewing the thing

