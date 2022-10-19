It is not always a pleasant experience when tenants have to evacuate from a property; nevertheless, it happens all the time

There are ways that landlords can prepare their apartments to be well received by the next tenant without any issues

The moving process can be quite hectic for renters, so landlords should do their part to make their rentals more accommodating for renters

First-time landlords need to know what they should do once they repossess their apartments from tenants who have left, especially when they seek to score some points from new tenants as good landlords. YEN.com.gh mentions three things landlords can do to make their apartments welcoming for the next guest.

Landlords can make their apartments welcoming for renters. Photo credit: kali9

Source: Getty Images

Change the locks

Change the locks as soon as you take control of your home. There is virtually no way to tell whether a renter has made duplicates of the keys or provided a set of keys to someone else, even if they have handed over the keys to you. This should be an important action to take since it's not worth the chance of squatting or property damage.

Conduct A Walk-Through Inspection

It's time to inspect the apartment once a tenant evacuates your rental property. Walk through the apartment and quickly note repairs that need to be made before a renter moves in or after one evacuates. If a renter damages anything in the apartment, they are obligated to pay for the repairs.

Reassess your rental process and make any necessary changes

Take some time to reflect on the tenancy period of the past renter after you've put your rental property back on the market. Before choosing a new renter, strengthen any weak points in your rental agreement. Examine your lease well and ask yourself some questions. Is there any ambiguous language or other rules you'd want to clarify? Are there any openings that tenants could use to their advantage?

