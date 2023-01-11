A young rich Ghanaian millionaire has opened a resort in Gomoa Fetteh which has become the talk of the town

The resort, which is open for business, is referred to as the biggest resort in Ghana at the moment even though it is still under construction

Many gushed at the magnificence of the resort shared on YouTube by Zionfelix TV and took to the comments to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Zionfelix posted a video on social media that showed a magnificent resort in Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region. The resort is purported to be the biggest in Ghana even though it is still in the works.

A young rich Ghanaian builds a resort in Gomoa Fetteh. Photo credit: Zionfelix TV

Source: UGC

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Ebenezer, who is the Front Desk Manager at the facility explained:

Works are still ongoing at Marlin Resort because it is a new project. We expect to have a grand opening in March 2023.

According to Zionfelix, the resort belongs to a rich young Ghanaian millionaire even though his identity was not disclosed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Staff at the resort took the YouTuber on a tour of the resort and showed its impressive features like the suites, swimming pool, electronic golf park, duck tour boat, aquarium, fish pond and several other facilities.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of Merlin Resort

Several netizens were impressed by the facility and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

JC said:

Wow! This is a nice and beautiful resort. It is the first time I am hearing about this resort. I wonder what job the Ministry of Tourism is doing to market and promote these new resorts.

Samuel Asiedu advised:

They should try putting a carpet under the golf balls because those types of swings will break the clubs

Crooked Traveler wondered:

Jesus! So this is just in front of my nose and I never knew

3 Most Expensive Hotels In Ghana Like Kempinski And Others That Show The Lifestyle Of The Rich

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about the three most expensive hotels in Ghana where the rich stay. Many affluent individuals aren't hesitant to flaunt their money on lavish lifestyles, which is evident in the hotels they select to stay in. In Ghana, there are several pricey hotels with high prices and sophisticated amenities that are designed to meet the requirements of the wealthy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh