A man took to TikTok to show the interior of a shipping container home in Ghana going for $6,500

He showed some features of the apartment, such as the living room, kitchen, bathroom and balcony

Several Ghanaians who saw the video were amazed by the property's price and made their thoughts known in the post's comment section

A man with the TikTok handle @danhexa stunned Ghanaians when he made a video showing the interior features of a $6,500 container home in Ghana.

The video showed several container homes in an unkempt environment and showed the man entering one of the apartments to show netizens what the interior areas looked like.

He flaunted the shipping container home's living area, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and cute balcony.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the video of a shipping container home

Several Ghanaians who saw the footage were unimpressed by the property's price and size. They shared their thoughts in the post's comments, and YEN.com.gh compiled a few below.

abuskid asked:

Is the place in the USA? Why are you using someone’s currency in your country? Ghana and big man thing

Yaa Adepa.gh commented:

The price is too much, please reduce it so the upcoming ones can also afford

Tap follow for a free surprise said:

Too much money... the dollar is not easy in Ghana anymore. Are you in Ghana selling goods in dollars? That's bad. Shame on you people.

user6811313995934 remarked:

It is too expensive and the space is not enough

Franklin added:

Buy shipping containers from me at affordable prices. I have them in all sizes

A man turns shipping containers into a fantastic vacation home in Ghana

