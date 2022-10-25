A magnificent 4-bedroom penthouse in Peduase, Aburi, has gotten netizens drooling over its luxurious features

The mansion sits on top of a hill, tucked away in a serene environment far from the noise pollution of city life

The property boasts an open parking space for 19 cars, underground parking, a tennis court, a restaurant, and a bar

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A four-bedroom penthouse is causing an online stir after a video of it was shared on TikTok by the user El Kay Gh. He captioned it as "one of the most expensive houses in Ghana located at Aburi Peduase". The house boasts impressive features and has been put on sale with a whopping price tag of almost GH₵ 38 million.

Luxurious penthouse in Peduase, Aburi. Photo credit: www.realestate.com.au

Source: UGC

The property comprises eight luxury apartments, made of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and a four-bedroom penthouse. The property's impressive features are a swimming pool, open parking space for 19 cars, a garage for five cars, underground parking, a tennis court, a restaurant and a bar.

Watch a video of the property below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Several netizens were impressed by the huge mansion and shared their thoughts in the comments section. YEN.com.gh samples a few of them below.

UNIVERSE-CHILD said:

Yeah, I know this house. Wicked

demlom commented:

I did the water engineering, but I didn't know it was for sale.

donjonray asked:

Is it for a politician, a drug dealer, soccer player or a businessman???

A. tagged a friend and said:

@awuraaaaa0 let’s go and buy

4 Gorgeous Mansions of Ghanaian Celebrities Who Have Dominated The Entertainment Industry in Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about the magnificent mansions of Ghanaian celebs like Shatta Wale and others who have dominated the entertainment industry. The entertainment sector is one of Ghana's fast-growing industries that have helped put the country on the world map. Over the years, some celebrities have continued to wow audiences in Ghana and around the world with their fantastic performances. Their fortune due to their labour has allowed them to purchase lavish residences in the country and internationally.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh