Britain's most expensive private residence is looking for a new owner and has hit the market for a staggering $221 million

The 45-room mansion was once owned by prominent people like a Saudi Prince and the Lebanese Prime Minister

The enormous house was constructed in the 1830s as four distinct residences, but in the 1980s, it was combined to become one

The Knightsbridge house at 2-8a Rutland Gate made news as the UK's most expensive real estate deal when it sold for a stunning $232 million in 2020. The majestic home is currently being sold once more, this time for a little more than $221 million.

UK's most expensive house. Photo credit: LEON NEAL

Source: Getty Images

The property is owned by Hui Ka Yan, the founder and majority shareholder of The Evergrande Group. Since July 2020, Evergrande has accrued several debts, and Hui has been selling assets quickly.

A look inside one of the bedrooms. Photo credit: Boss Hunting

Source: UGC

Throughout the home's extended history, many of the richest people have owned it. A Saudi prince and a Lebanese prime minister both held the home briefly before it was sold to its present owner.

Another view of the residence. Photo credit: Dan Kitwood

Source: Getty Images

The mansion boasts an indoor swimming pool, an underground parking garage and several elevators. There are 45 rooms, which are generously distributed over seven floors.

A look inside one of the rooms. Photo credit: Boss Hunting

Source: UGC

The home required considerable renovations when it was previously put on the market, including finishing the front and excavating the basement. The local municipal council has issued licenses for the renovation project to start, although it's unclear exactly how much work has been finished,

