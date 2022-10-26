Contemporary art galleries are a thing of beauty, which not only preserves a society's culture but also steers the direction of future artistic works

There are several such contemporary art galleries in Ghana which show the beautiful works of many talented artists

The art galleries are scattered across Accra, giving easy accessibility to people who may be in search of one close to them

Ghana boasts several contemporary art galleries which depict the works of talented artists. Some of these artists have made a lot of money by exhibiting their artworks. One example is Ibrahim Mahama, who sold his artwork for $1 million and used the proceeds to start an art studio in Ghana's northern region. YEN.com.gh mentions some of Ghana's finest art galleries below.

Nubuke Foundation

Art exhibitions at the Nubuke Foundation. Photo credit: Arts Collaboratoryand Nubuke Foundation

Nubuke Foundation describes itself as a visual arts and culture organisation that is nestled in the highly sought-after neighbourhood of East Legon in Accra. It was established in 2006 and is a hub for culture and the arts throughout the nation. Some of the activities done at the Foundation are exhibitions, readings, talks, film screenings, performances, seminars, and workshops. In 2016, the Nubuke Foundation received the Tourist Attraction of the Year award from the Ghana Tourist Authority.

Ada Art Gallery

Art exhibitions at the Ada Art Gallery. Photo credit: Ada Arts Gallery, Noldor Residency and Flash Art

The Ada Art Gallery was established in 2020 by a contemporary African art advisor, Adora Mba, to nurture contemporary art in Ghana and beyond. The art gallery aims to create a community of artists with strong ties between themselves and global audiences. Ada, the gallery's founder, specialises in working with emerging artists across Africa and its diaspora.

Gallery 1957

Art exhibitions at Gallery 1957. Photo credit: Gallery 1957 and MutualArt

Marwan Zakhem founded Gallery 1957 on Ghana's Independence Day in 2016 and has since grown over three gallery locations in Accra. The program of Gallery 1957 is focused on fostering international collaborations between modern West African art practices and the rest of the globe. The London location of Gallery 1957 opened in October 2020 and offered an additional venue for showcasing Gallery 1957 artists from around Africa and the diaspora.

Amba Gallery

Art exhibitions at Amba Gallery. Photo credit: Amba Gallery and Ameyaw Debrah

Amba Gallery is a modern gallery and creative hub created to showcase, promote, and instruct various audiences about the origins of African art history and design. The gallery in the centre of Accra displays a portion of Mr Amadu Baba's enormous private collection of Pan-African art. The Ghanaian businessman is concerned about preserving African art, particularly old design modalities such as wooden sculpture, bronze, and handwoven fabrics like Kente, mud cloth, and batik. The brand name, "Amba Gallery," is a combination of the first two letters of Mr Amadu Baba's name, which is phonetically pronounced "Am-ba."

