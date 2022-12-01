Celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are both worth millions of dollars and have teamed up to build a colossal farmhouse in Los Angeles

The construction of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's contemporary farmhouse as a family home took five years

The celebrity couple's Los Angeles farmhouse is made from wood, glass, and concrete and has impressive features

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis cemented their names as Hollywood stars when they played leading roles in the movies "No Strings Attached" and "Friends With Benefits". They married in 2015 and have since embarked on joint projects, like building a massive farmhouse on a hilltop in Los Angeles.

A look inside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's farmhouse. Photo credit: www.bosshunting.com.au

Source: UGC

The construction of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's contemporary farmhouse took five years. Though the farmhouse is a new construction, it has a rustic look. Speaking to Architectural Digest, Mila Kunis explained:

We wanted the house to resemble an ancient barn that had been here for many years before being transformed into a home. But it also needed to seem current and meaningful. Constructing a house from the ground up takes a lot of work. We were either going to succeed or fail because of this.

The property has agricultural features, such as a well used for irrigation, harvested and planted cornfield and primed soil for agriculture. In addition, the house is house powered totally by covert photovoltaics.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

More pictures of the couple's Los Angeles farmhouse. Photo credit: www.bosshunting.com.au

Source: UGC

The farmhouse owned by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher is constructed of wood, glass, and concrete. It has a main home attached to an entertainment barn and is situated on six acres.

Demi Lovato: Popular American Singer Gives Fans A Glimpse Into Her Modern California Farmhouse

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Demi Lovato, a well-known American singer and actress, has, for the first time, given her fans a virtual tour of her contemporary California farmhouse. Architectural Digest posted the virtual tour on YouTube, where the celebrity was seen outlining the reasoning for the numerous constructions and embellishments. Her admirers and décor fans commented on the post to express how much they adored the home.

Source: YEN.com.gh