An obroni man has stunned many netizens on social media after a video of him hawking ice cream on the streets of Ghana surfaced online

In the video, the young man displayed confidence as he engaged onlookers and attempted to speak Twi with them

Netizens have been divided in their opinion, with many saying he is doing this to make ends meet whereas others also believe he was only being kind by helping the actual seller

A video of an obroni man selling ice cream on the streets of Ghana has generated a lot of reactions on social media.

The 35-second video reposted on the Tiktok handle of @egremont11 showed the young man wearing short sleeves with trousers and a tie to match as he approached and interacted with a group of prospective buyers.

Photo of a man selling ice cream Photo credit @Parker7890/Tiktok

Onlookers whose voices were heard in the video couldn’t believe their eyes as they wondered why a foreigner would want to try hawking in Ghana.

One man in the background clearly expressed shock that an American who was sent to Ghana as a missionary would end up selling ice cream

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 34,000 views and 400 comments.

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the video said the young man's actions indicate that the country's economic situation has become dire.

Other netizens quickly quashed that assertion and said he was only helping a woman who sells the ice cream, adding that is a way for him to fraternize with the people in the neighbourhood.

Wealthyman2_

He is doing community culture in theology. To familiarise to understand the people to know how to spread the msg suitable to the community

wessy

I don't trust missionaries. someone check that ice cream ingredients

shantel

he probably understannds twi. that's the same thing my cousin does. wheb he goes somewhere, he pretends not to speak twi

CaptainGold245

Probably he’s making about 10-20k a day you are making fun of him. Meanwhile you’re unemployed.

The foreigner who has adopted the Ghanaian name Kofi proudly showed off his banku preparation skills.

Many folks were impressed with how well the obroni man spoke the Ghanaian language and praised him.

