A YouTuber, Korewaa, has shared how her uncle came to Ghana from Canada to build his dream house in a forest in Aburi

She explained that the mountainous views that the house offers are to die for, so she decided to make a video of it and show netizens

She toured the house and showed the various areas like the compound, living room, dining area, lounge and others

YouTuber, Korewaa has shown the house that her abroad-based uncle has built in an Aburi forest with breathtaking mountainous views. She flaunted various areas of the house, like the living room, dining area, lounge, kitchen, bathroom, and bedrooms.

Canada-based man builds his dream home in a forest in Aburi. Photo credit: Korewaa

Source: UGC

She explained that the house is surrounded by pristine nature, nestled in a forest far away from the noise, the hustle and bustle of city life. Korewaa added that her uncle built the house as his place of rest anytime he was in the country.

Watch the video below.

Several netizens were excited to see the house and shared a few words in the comments. YEN.com.gh samples some below.

Joviah Birungi said:

This is typically the same environment I was longing for a reason why I bought land away from town. I love waking up to the sound & sights of nature. Lovely setting .

oceej Ekwam added:

I like that it's a "modest" house from the outside. No pillars etc. I really like the fact that he didn't pour concrete over the garden or remove every blade of grass and cut down every single tree to leave just the bare earth - because of "ease of maintenance". It's refreshing to see green lawns.

kaydenpat remarked:

Now, this is what you call a mansion!! The garden is lovely, and the house is gorgeous (very spacious and modern). He’s living his best life!

Dutchman Builds Stunning Getaway Property In Aburi Forest For People Who Want To Escape City Noise

Source: YEN.com.gh