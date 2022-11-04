Osei Kwame Despite is one of Ghana's seasoned businessmen who has contributed immensely to the country's development

His great contributions to Ghana and the continent have not gone unnoticed, having received multiple honours

In 2021, he was named Africa Entrepreneur of the Year at the African Achievers Awards in the United Kingdom

The CEO of Despite Group of Companies, Osei Kwame Despite, is a seasoned businessman who has started projects contributing to Ghana's development. He has also been recognized both locally and internationally for his achievements. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions five projects started by the businessman to help Ghana move forward.

Ultramodern Child Cancer Care Facility in 37 Military Hospital

Dr Kwame Despite donates ultramodern Child Cancer Care Facility to 37 Military Hospital. Photo credit: Ameyaw Debrah and AISTIPHI

The massive ultramodern Child Cancer Care Facility built by Osei Kwame Despite is located at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra. He single-handedly invested millions of cedis into the project. He gave it up as a donation to the hospital, which lacked this essential healthcare facility. The facility has a haematology and physiotherapy ward, along with other important features.

Salt Mining Project In Winneba

Osei Kwame Despite has a salt mining project in Winneba, Central Region. The massive salt mine was developed at $2.3 million and operates on a 283-hectare land. The project's salt is packaged as U2 salt and distributed across West Africa. The salt mine has the potential to produce 30,000 metric tonnes every year. The project has provided several Ghanaians with jobs since its inception in 2003.

Ultramodern Police Stations in Tesano and Wiamoase

Kwame Despite builds police stations for security personnel in Ghana. Photo credit: Church of Pentecost and ODTV

Dr Kwame Despite has strategically constructed police stations to aid Ghanaian authorities in their fight against crime in the country. The police stations are in Tesano, Accra and Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region. The furnished police stations came with offices for all station officers and an orderly room for divisional officers, with several other features.

Food And Beverage Firm

Osei Kwame Despite is the proud owner and president of one of Ghana's largest and most profitable food and beverage production empires. His food company produces several food products that are distributed across the nation.

Media Empire in Ghana

Inside some of the media studios belonging to Osei Kwame Despite. Photo credit: Peace FM and Oman FM

Dr Kwame Despite owns a gigantic media dynasty in Ghana. His massive and lucrative media company is located at Abeka in the Greater Accra region of Ghana. Some of his six media companies deliver news in the local dialect to reach a large section of the population. His media companies have created sustainable jobs for hundreds of citizens.

