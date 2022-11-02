Saahene Osei, the son of popular Ghanaian millionaire Despite, has shown off his dad's massive fleet of cars in a video

The young man shared the video on TikTok, and the collection consisted of expensive luxury vehicles

Despite came from a poor background but was able to rise to the top and has made enough for his kids to enjoy

Ghanaian businessman and millionaire, Osei Kwame Despite, is one of the most influential and wealthiest public figures in Ghana.

Despite has made good money over the years, and his children are enjoying the fruits of his labour. Saahene Osei, one of the younger sons of Despite, proudly showed off his father's wealth in a video.

The young man shared the video on his official TikTok page. In the eye-catching footage, he flaunted a gorgeous fleet of cars that belonged to his father.

The collection consisted of some of the most expensive car brands in the world. There was a G-Wagon, a Porsche, Rolls Royce and other vehicles. The cars were parked in a beautiful glass garage.

Other vehicles were also parked on the other side of the large compound. Despite is known for his luxury lifestyle and his love for expensive vehicles.

On numerous occasions, he has given celebrities like Sarkodie and others a tour of his luxury garage.

How Despite Makes His Money

Saahene's dad, Osei Kwame Despite, was not born into a wealthy family. The hardworking millionaire had to toil before getting to where he is today.

A young Despite made a name for himself when he went into the Cassette selling business in Kumasi. He expanded and went into other ventures.

He now owns Despite Media, one of the biggest names in the Ghanaian media space. Despite Media has UTV, Peace Fm, Hello FM, OK FM, and Peace Fm Online under its wings which fetches the millionaire a lot of money.

Despite also owns Neat Foods Company Limited which has produced a lot of popular beverages and food items like This Way Chocolate Drink and Neat Fufu.

