A TikToker, @ndubuchi, posted her opulent mansion on social media, which caused an online stir. In the video she posted, she flaunted the house's luxurious interior, showing areas such as the living room, accessory wall, visitors' toilet and dining area.

ndubuchi flaunts her magnificent home. Photo credit: @ndubuchi

Many wondered how she could afford the house, some congratulated her, and others warned her against displaying her personal space on social media because of unscrupulous people who may have evil intentions.

Watch the video below.

YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

Terese said:

Be very careful about showing the front of your house on social media. There are many evil people in this world. Beautiful home, and God bless

user9598272822450 enquired:

Is it true that there is no mortgage on the house and all of the money has to be paid upfront unless you are building it yourself?

MEME commented:

Your house is very beautiful! Congratulations to you, and I pray God will keep blessing you.

Carla DC remarked:

Congratulations on your new house. Thanks for sharing! I’m thinking about coming to Lagos, Nigeria

THE KING opined:

Can I be your friend...I want to keep you ....so i can knw the secret of success..

