A YouTuber, Appelle_Dre, has shared a video of a house she is building in Ghana, showing the current level of progress. She toured the various rooms in the house, like the living room, bathroom, bedroom, and balcony, among others.

Woman flaunts the uncompleted house she is building in Ghana. Photo credit: Apelle_Dre

Source: UGC

Several netizens were impressed by the fact that she could build a house to the current level, despite the country's harsh economy and the unfavourable nature of Ghana's real estate industry. The building looks almost completed, and some parts of the interior are painted, showing it is almost finished.

She started the tour by showing the house's vast compound before entering the house and finally showing the various areas on both the top and bottom floors.

Watch the video below.

YEN.com.gh samples a few comments below.

ian hambozi said:

The house looks spacious, I like the colour combinations of the walls, I am sure the designer has excellent taste. But why Ghana of all places? Some say home is where we belong, while others say no place like home and home is right here in Zambia.

Tusankine’s life commented:

Here for this!!! It’s so beautiful

salva kasole added:

wait wait wait what !!!! Congratulations !!!

