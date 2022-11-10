An African-American woman, Deijha, shared on her YouTube channel how she found her dream apartment in Ghana after searching for over a month

An African-American woman, Deijha, shared on social media how she found her dream apartment in Ghana after searching for a month. The story piqued the interest of several netizens because finding an apartment in Ghana can be a herculean feat.

African-American woman flaunts her dream apartment in Ghana. Photo credit: Deijha

In the video, she showed off various areas of the house, such as the guest bathroom, dining area, guest bathroom and netizens. Some of her American followers were impressed by the apartment and compared it to similar properties in the US.

Watch the video below.

YEN.com.gh samples some comments from netizens below.

Naana-scelyne said:

You are living my dream! Young and fearless! I watched your interview regarding the food truck business, and your mindset and vision about investing in Africa before anything else and supporting our people are incredible! I'm Ghanaian and have been living in the US for over 20 years, and I'm working on moving back to Ghana and staying there. Your apartment is beautiful. The wall design at the beginning of the video is gorgeous.

Christine Rose commented:

One of my tour guides from NYC just secured a place there. It is so beautiful. After years of hosting Africa tours, she is permanently moving to the continent. I'm so jealous. Until my time, all I can do is keep planning and visiting.

Roxie Bruce remarked:

Wow! The apartments in Ghana are beautiful!. I look forward to visiting, hopefully, one day.

