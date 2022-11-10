A TikToker, @bimpeoduwule, has shared a video of the four storey-house that her parents have put up in Africa

In the video, she flaunted the house's exterior and interior areas, showing off the living area, kitchen, and other aspects

Several netizens were impressed by the house that the TikToker shared on social media and shared a few thoughts in the comments section

A TikToker, @bimpeoduwule, has impressed netizens by showing off her parents' house in Africa. She explained that the house was a four-storey building and flaunted its amazing features. She showed off the living area, kitchen and stairs leading up to the other house areas.

TikToker flaunts the house her parents built in Africa. Photo credit: @bimpeoduwule

Several netizens were impressed by the house and asserted the abroad-based family was lucky to come down to meet a gorgeous mansion, as many have fallen victim to unscrupulous people who duped abroad-based Africans of their hard-earned money by pretending to build a house for them.

YEN.com.gh samples a few of the comments below.

Bando.al said:

The house in Africa be looking better than the house they got in America

Dingle family commented:

It’s been 16 years and ours is still being built cuz of those scamming builders

Miimz added:

Abeg, they know social security won’t carry them through retirement. This is the long game

Chef Dei remarked:

My parents have been sending thousands of dollars to build a compound in Ghana but get stingy when my car needs new brakes

SBAZ said:

My parents did the same. I think the reason is to remind us to keep going back, even if it’s every once in a while, and to show ourselves how far.

