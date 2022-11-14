Celebrated Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has proven that he cares for his parents by buying a stunning mansion for his mother

The $7 million property is perched on a slight hill and also boasts a three-car garage, swimming pool and others

The Oscar winner's California property was the recent addition to the actor's impressive property portfolio

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Leonardo DiCaprio's $7 million mansion has passed through the hands of some celebrities like the Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani, and the current Batman, Robert Pattinson. The Titanic actor bought the house for his mother. The property boasts four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Leo DiCaprio buys a house for his mother. Photo credit: www.scmp.com

Source: UGC

The home is known for its expansive outdoor living areas, which include five seating areas, a courtyard atrium, and a swimming pool. Amazing views of Los Angeles and the famous Griffith Observatory are available from a tranquil patio up a short flight of steps at the house.

More pictures of the house that Leo DiCaprio bought for his mother. Photo credit: www.scmp.com

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Leonardo's house is peculiar like none other. Every room in the house has contemporary art and graphic prints on the walls, including a two-storey library. In addition, the living room and dining area are lined with a studded black wallpaper that enhances the cosy ambience and demonstrates how each space has a unique personality.

The main bedroom has its balcony and a hotel-ready dressing room with coffee service that gives it a special touch. Other property features are a spa, a meditation/yoga room, a small gym, a custom office, and a movie room with several screens for various viewing occasions.

Jada Pinkett And Will Smith: A Look Into All The Gorgeous Mansions That The Celebrity Couple Have Owned

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about all the mansions Jada Pinkett, and Will Smith owned. The controversial celebrity couple is one of the wealthiest; Jada and Will Smith move around from one opulent property to another, spending millions of dollars and installing state-of-the-art amenities befitting their status. The couple's millions of cash allow them to maintain their opulent lifestyle and purchase as many homes as they choose.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh