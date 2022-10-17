American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, suffered an unfortunate incident when thieves broke into her Los Angeles home and made away with valuables to the tune of about $400,000

Fortunately, Megan Thee Stallion was not at home when the break-in occurred, so no harm came to her person

Authorities claim two males, dressed in hoodies and gloves, broke a glass door at the back of the rapper's house, allowing them to enter her bedroom

A pair of robbers broke into Megan Thee Stallion's bedroom and looted her L.A. house, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of valuables. According to law enforcement sources, two males dressed in hoodies and gloves broke a glass door at the rear of Meg's apartment, allowing them to enter. The males reportedly entered the main bedroom from there.

According to sources, the burglars stole about $400,000 worth of jewels, cash, and gadgets from the house. Fortunately, the rapper wasn't home when the burglars struck. Using video from cameras, detectives are still trying to identify the culprits.

After her Los Angeles house was broken into, Megan Thee Stallion declared she needed a break. The artiste expressed her shock about the robbery on Twitter and wrote that material things could be replaced, but she was pleased everyone was safe. The 27-year-old, however, admitted that she hasn't been feeling great and that she will take some time for herself.

Megan Thee Stallion wasn't at home when the alleged event occurred because she was in New York City getting ready to host and perform on Saturday Night Live (SNL). She told her supporters she was taking a hiatus as she addressed her significant material losses following the burglary.

