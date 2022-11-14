Kennedy Osei attended his graduation party in a stylish outfit that has become the talk of the town on social media

The eldest son of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite was called to the bar on Friday, November 12, 2022, and the whole family attended in classy looks

The talented fashion designer wife of Kennedy Osei looked effortlessly chic in a green ensemble with a matching bag

The Despite family attended the private graduation party of Kennedy Osei with their best fashion foot forward.

The wealthy family of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite knows how to steal attention and make headlines each time they step out.

The new lawyer, Kennedy Osei won the hearts of many with the custom-made suit designed by his wife as he was called to the bar on November 12, 2022.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Kennedy Osei, and Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong looked dapper in this collage. Source@Nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

At the lavish graduation party, Kennedy and his godfather Father Dickson arrived in stylish ensembles, grabbing the attention of everyone.

Kennedy wore a tailored, long-sleeved white shirt with a graphic print design on his right paired with perfectly-fit striped trousers and trendy black shoes.

Father Dickson looked dapper in an all-white outfit styled with a white hat and sneakers for the private party.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite made a grand entrance in an orange matching tailored made shirt and trousers. He was in the company of members of the East Legon executive fitness club who also stepped up their fashion game.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong, an entrepreneur with business interests in the import and export as well as trading sectors of Ghana's economy, was also in attendance.

While sipping juice at the event, he looked dapper in a colorful designer long-sleeve shirt and black trousers.

Kennedy Osei looks dapper in suits designed by his wife

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kennedy Osei's classic suit styles. The fashionable General Manager manages several well-known radio stations, including Okay FM, Neat FM, Peace FM, Hello FM, UTV, and the Peacefmonline.com platform.

The team's excellent director and the eldest son of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, CEO of the Despite Group of Companies, has handled the operations of one of Ghana's largest conglomerates with undeniable skill and admirable character.

Aside from that, Ken has worked in the REAL ESTATE industry for about ten years, overseeing the construction of numerous homes and letting others in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Region.

