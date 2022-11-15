The Keta Water Supply Project in Ghana is one of several water projects being carried out by the Ministry for Sanitation and Water Resources

The water supply project is expected to be completed in 2023 at an estimated cost of €85 million, which will benefit about 400,000 inhabitants

Other similar initiatives include the Sekondi-Takoradi Water Supply Project, the Tamale Water Supply Project, and the Damongo Water Supply Project, among others

Some 422,000 people in the Volta Region will regularly get potable water supply when the Keta Water Supply Project is finished in December 2023. The current project in Agordome, which is anticipated to cost €85 million, is one of several water supply efforts being carried out by the government under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

Keta Water Project will serve about 400,000 people with potable water. Photo credit: constructionreviewonline.com and /www.wvi.org

The project is a component of the government of Ghana's large infrastructure development initiative, which aims to improve living conditions for the country's rapidly expanding population while boosting economic growth and job opportunities.

The project's objective includes renovating the current Keta Water Treatment Plant in Agordome so that it can once again produce at its maximum rate of 7,200 cubic meters per day. It also entails building a new water treatment plant with a daily capacity of 35,000 cubic meters in the city.

When both plants are finished, they will work in tandem with a transmission pipeline, a booster station, and reservoirs to provide water for over 400,000 people in the Tongu, Keta, and Anloga districts through the year 2030.

The government is carrying out similar initiatives across the country, such as the Sekondi-Takoradi Water Supply Project, the Tamale Water Supply Project, the Damongo Water Supply Project, the Wenchi Water Supply Project, and the Yendi Water Supply Project.

