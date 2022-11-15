A Ghanaian man, Kofi Anku, has shared on social media how he is building houses for sale using only locally manufactured materials

He stated that he has been able to build two-bedroom and three-bedroom houses for sale with the locally produced materials

Several netizens were impressed and encouraged him to continue the good work because they thought it would make the economy stronger

Kofi Anku has delighted several netizens by sharing how he builds houses for sale in Ghana using locally produced building materials. He explained that he had used local products to build two-bedroom expandable and three-bedroom houses for sale.

Kofi Anku builds houses using locally produced materials. Photo credit: Kofi Anku

In a post on LinkedIn, Kofi explained that the wardrobes, insulated structural panels, steel roofing trusses, paint, windows, ceramic tiles, T & G, and more were all locally produced. He added that he chooses strong local producers over the apparent efficiency of imports.

Several netizens were impressed by his unique building method and took to the comments to share a few words. YEN.com.gh samples some below.

Leonard Torsu, MBA, FCIPS, CCMP, asked:

Excellent approach, mate, but I am confused why USD $ and not GHC since these projects are in Ghana or has Ghana changed its currency or policies? I wonder how you top-notch business guys can help your government stabilise the cedi if you push the USD ahead of the cedi by selling in USD.

Ampofo Derek commented:

Worth sharing. One step at a time, if we all can purchase made in Ghana, we will steadily bring our country to where it needs to be.

Charles Vernon remarked:

Brilliant. In the 1970s thru the 1990s, Ghana had a strong furniture manufacturing performance, mostly for export, but it all stopped. Great to see Ghana-made wooden products being used in Ghana now.

Amma Naabia Boachie-Danquah said:

I produce wood polish both in wax and liquid. I am available to send samples and literature. It's for cleaning wardrobes, cabinets and cooking boards.

