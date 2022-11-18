A TikToker, @oscarfranky, thanked netizens for showing him support when his recording studio got burnt down

He talked about how the sad incident occurred on TikTok, which elicited several online reactions

He added that the fire service arrived about forty minutes late, which was too late for them to save the unfortunate situation

TikToker @oscarfranky has shared the sad story of how his recording studio got burnt up, losing equipment worth millions in the process. He explained that a fire incident at the studio damaged most of his equipment and some parts of the building.

Oscar shares how the fire destroyed his studio. Photo credit: @oscarfranky

Source: UGC

According to him, the fire was not downstairs, just upstairs, so they could save some items, such as TVs, from the bottom floor. However, most of the items they saved were looted by people who came in pretending to help.

@oscarfranky said he lost his podcast recording devices, servers, hard drives, forty mobile phones and six laptops to the fire. The TikToker reported that the cause of the fire might have resulted from a transformer that blew up in the area, which fed back to the building.

Several netizens sympathised with him and shared a few thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

Great Productions said:

The comeback is bigger than the set back

MOG added:

Thank God for life. God will continue to protect us all and replenish all losses.

Victor Panwal commented:

Bro, I don’t even know you, but this story feels like it’s someone I’ve known. I’m very sorry, you’ll be better than you were.

Fatima(◕ᴗ◕✿) remarked:

Wow! Hope this experience makes you stronger ❤️✅Good luck

Source: YEN.com.gh