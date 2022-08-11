A young boy has become an internet sensation after saving a toddler from a raging fire

Henry Agyei, 14, walked into the fire that struck on Sunday, August 3, 2022 to rescue the young boy to the dismay of many

He said the trick he used to get into the inferno to rescue the young boy was inspired by Hollywood movies

A 14-year-old boy has become a hero in his community in the Greater Accra Region after bravely rescuing a toddler from a raging fire that caught a building.

Henry Agyei, according to reports, shocked many when he walked into the fire that struck a suburb of Taifa on Sunday, August 3, 2022, and rescued the son of a hairdresser.

An accounted of the incident published by Zionfelix and sighted by YEN.com.gh explained that Henry, who lived with his parents adjacent to the house gutted by fire, saw through the burning house's window that a child was in the bedroom.

Henry Agyei says he hopes to be a soldier someday. Source: Instagram/@zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

He immediately rushed to get a wet blanket, submerged himself in water covered with the blanket and entered the inferno to rescue the child.

Henry Agyei told surprised neighbours that he got inspiration from Hollywood movies he had watched in the past.

He disclosed that his favourite movies, war movies, which always show how soldiers rescue victims of fire and other disasters, had helped him to decide what to do to save the young boy quickly.

He said he dreams of joining the Ghana Armed Forces in the future.

Reactions to the story have massive. YEN.com.gh compiles a few of them below:

@bosslady7701 said:

"God bless him "

@abhena_pk approved of Henry choice of movies:

"Imagine if he spent his time watching kumawood movies .boi3"

@byytay described Henry as a true hero:

"That’s wonderful ❤️❤️❤️He’s a herooo❤️❤️ God bless him❤️❤️❤️"

@1plus1builders proposed a commented that Henry deserves a worthy reward:

"Bless him. Hero, he need to be awarded seriously. Our politicians get paid and no benefits from them. He has done a great job by sacrificing his life to save a child."

@sandralordina called him a super hero:

"Awww, God bless you. SUPER HERO "

@del_adzo asked for God's blessings for Henry:

"Incredible God bless him"

