A Ghanaian TikToker, @boud.a, shared on social media how he helped his friend to start building a house instead of renting

He explained that his friend was looking for a two-bedroom apartment to rent but could not find any within his budget

The TikToker said his friend had GH₵40,000, so he helped him secure land at Amasaman for the construction of a three-bedroom house to begin

Ghanaian man shares how he helped his friend to build a three-bedroom house in Amasaman. Photo credit: @boud.a and Richmond Juvenile Ehwi

Source: UGC

He further explained that he asked his friend to bring the GH₵40,000 he had and drove him to Amasaman to secure half a plot of land for GH₵8,000. @boud.a added that they quickly devised plans to construct a three-bedroom house after securing the land.

He asserted that after about a week of planning for the three-bedroom house, they went to the site and started work. They spent about GH₵10,000 in total to secure the land and sort out paperwork, with extra money remaining to start the construction. Thus, in less than three months, his friend had moved from being a tenant to becoming a landlord.

Several netizens were inspired by the story and shared a few thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

Kwame Yeboah said:

Great content. I'm more than motivated to start something, boss. What about me? Who doesn't have up to a quarter of the 40k? I need help.

topgee01 asked:

How much do I need to build 3 bedroom house?

ligh_test commented:

Well done! You really helped your friend cos, truly, living in Accra can be very tough.

Source: YEN.com.gh