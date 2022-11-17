Two disabled brothers have defied all odds to build a house for themselves, which took twelve years to build

In a video posted on social media by @sharonshakes7, the two brothers were shown constructing the house with their hands

Several netizens were astonished by what the two brothers had accomplished and took to the comments to share a few thoughts

A TikToker, @sharonshakes7, shared a video on social media which showed how it took twelve years for two disabled brothers to build their home. The brothers, who have a shaking disorder and speech impediment, defied all odds to build a place they can call home.

Disabled brothers build their own house. Photo credit: @sharonshakes7

In the video, the two brothers were seen carrying water and hammering wood together for their building project. The narrator of the video explained that the house should have taken two years to build but it took the brothers twelve years because their speed was ten times slower.

Watch the video below.

Nonetheless, several netizens were impressed by what the brothers had accomplished and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

Ava said:

That’s a beautiful story! God Bless you guys.

James Tillman938 commented:

God says never give up! When you think everything is over, God already worked it out for you

Kim Mcentyre remarked:

Wow, I love it and we all have the nerve to complain! it's a shame! Lord forgive us all!

OrchidloveJesusmorethan_life prayed:

Bless them, Heavenly Father, from the crown of their heads to the soles of their feet

Gameover18521 opined:

Too many stories of pain in this world. God have thy own way.

Meet the disabled man in wheelchair building house despite his condition (Photo)

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a disabled man built a house. A man demonstrated that if you have the determination to do something, a disability won't hold you back. A photo surfaced online showing the wheelchair-bound man building a house. While some praised his positive outlook, others believed he was endangering his life.

