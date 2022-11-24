YouTuber, Unspoken, has caused an online stir after he detailed how he built a real-life house from lego bricks

In the video, he showed the entire process of how the house was built from scratch up until when it was fully completed

Several netizens were impressed by what he had accomplished and took to the comments to share a few thoughts

Popular YouTuber, Unspeakable has shared a video on social media showing how he built a mansion from lego bricks. In the video, he showed how he could complete the task by showcasing the entire building process.

Man builds a real-size house from lego bricks. Photo credit: Unspeakable

Source: UGC

In the video, he explained that the giant lego house would comprise two storeys, a patio and a slide. The YouTuber then took netizens on a virtual tour of the uncompleted lego house and showed off its various areas.

Watch the video below.

Several netizens were impressed by the house and took to the comments to share a few thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Ribbons Almark asked:

Actually questioning how good construction materials Legos are for an actual house...I've found them to be almost indestructible if treated right... Maybe I should make Legos..but on a 3D printer and made of something that isn't hard plastic?

Maya Christian added:

Can I have those leftover blocks? I want to build my own house too! I’ve been watching you for years. Peace out!

Singing Meloetta commented:

When all the furniture and home decor are moved in, you should definitely play hide and seek in the lego house

LucarioCookie remarked:

It's crazy that Unspeakable is still doing these types of videos, and now he's moving to a warehouse. So cool, Unspeakable. YOU HAVE EVOLVED!

Source: YEN.com.gh