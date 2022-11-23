TikToker, @heydenadama, shared on social media a house she built on a mountain that offers breathtaking views

She showed how the house was constructed from scratch by a group of men using iron sheets and planks of wood

Several netizens were impressed by the house in the video and shared their thoughts in the comments section

TikToker @heydenadama has impressed netizens by showing off the house she built on top of a mountain. She explained that the house was a cabin where she would escape busy city life. In the video she shared, she showed how a group of young men built the house from scratch using wood and iron sheets.

Woman flaunts the dream house she built on top of a mountain. Photo credit: @heydenadama

Source: UGC

She describes the house as a cabin in a mountainous area that offers breathtaking views of the surrounding highlands. Watch the video below.

Several netizens were impressed by the house and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples a few comments below.

DMH said:

OMG howwww! I've dreamt of this my whole life! At least, to the point where my family just makes fun of me. It is money that is always holding me back

user9365989521893 added:

Don't make it look easy. It's not fair just kidding, but I'm super curious, does the location you built the house or the type of house not need a foundation??

bltchkys commented:

My aunt is building a house there so we can stay next time we visit. I love my country

user9403998144735 remarked:

Hmmm, let's make sure we're not colonizers and respect indigenous people as well. This gives manifest destiny

