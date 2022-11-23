YouTuber, Living tiny with Grace has flaunted her container house on social media where she lives

The YouTuber showed off various areas of the house, such as the bathroom, bedroom and balcony, among others

Several netizens were impressed by the house and took to the comments to share a few thoughts

YouTuber, Living tiny with Grace has shown off her impressive container house where she lives in a video she posted on social media. Many were impressed because container homes are still not typical because they do not follow conventional building patterns.

She took netizens on a virtual tour of her beautiful container home and showed off its various areas, such as the living room, bedroom, bathroom, and balcony.

Watch the video below.

Many netizens were amazed by the container house and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Zandy Sithole said:

If our governments could adopt this type of accommodation for the poor, we will have less slums, this container is beautiful

Allana T added:

I know I’m smart and creative, but this is a whole new level of a strong woman! I would love to get land and build my tiny home for me and my 3 daughters. I just need the strength and the knowledge! Thank you

ZMAC LLC commented:

She is absolutely gorgeous, but her spirit is even more beautiful. Great job on this build. Container homes are affordable to purchase, practical, safe, and environmentally friendly and can be a great cost-saving option for DIYers. There's no good reason why politicians and national leaders, with all their money, power, resources and influence, can't allow them to be easily constructed in countries like Haiti, where it seems like there's an earthquake every 10 years. Instead, they'd rather see their citizens continuously face homelessness and abject poverty. It's incredibly sad and pathetic.

Kathy Ohara remarked:

I love this house. The layout is practical and attractive, it has adequate space, and is neatly organised. You have done an amazing job.

