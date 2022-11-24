The Blacks Of Ghana are one of the five African teams that are proudly represented at the World Cup ongoing in Qatar

The Black Stars will be lodged at the Doubletree by Hilton Doha-Al Sadd hotel for the entire duration of the football tournament

Several netizens were impressed by how gorgeous the hotel looked when photos of it were shared online

Several netizens have reacted favourably to photos of the Doubletree by Hilton Doha-Al Sadd hotel in Qatar, where the Black Stars are staying for the World Cup tournament. Photos of the hotel were shared on Twitter by @SaddickAdams. He added that the Black Stars would train at the Aspire Zone 1 Training Complex.

The plush hotel where the Black Stars are staying in Qatar. Photo credit: @SaddickAdams

The National Mosque of Qatar, the Mushreib Museum, and the city centre are all within 10 minutes of the hotel. The plush hotel also offers a restaurant, lounge, and other on-site social facilities to enhance the players' stay.

Several netizens took to social media to share their thoughts about the luxurious hotel. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Rexford Koranteng (@korante1) said:

Wow..so this is where a technical staff will receive the slap if the dollar delays

Phil007 (@MannyWades) commented:

Eeei, England saf dey lodge for some desert hotel bi oo. With nature around and stuffs, Ghana de3, oooo dabi. Sleeping in this luxury, how will you focus on the task at hand?

Abiodun (@Abbey_2412) remarked:

Nice, at least enjoy those 3 group games, then go home. I hope you still remember the road back to Ghana

Ebenezer Okai (@Ebenezer_Okai02) added:

You see how beautiful the country is. Its leaders are thinking and progressively making their country a better place for its citizens and tourists. A country with leaders is what we see here

