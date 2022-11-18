The Black Stars of Ghana have made the nation proud by qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The World Cup, which begins on November 20, 2022, will see the black stars play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in their group-stage matches

In this story, YEN.com.gh throws light on the three venues where the Ghana team will be playing their matches

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The whole nation of Ghana has thrown its weight in support of the Black Stars, hoping that they bring the World Cup trophy to Ghana. Ghana plays three matches in the group stage; Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. YEN.com.gh mentions the stadia where Ghana will play against its opponents in this story.

Ghana hosts Portugal at Stadium 974 in Doha

Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. Photo credit: www.dezeen.com

Source: UGC

Ghana's first World Cup match will be against Portugal at Stadium 974 in Qatar's capital, Doha. Stadium 974 is a temporary stadium that offers stunning views of West Bay. The stadium, made of shipping containers and using less material to build than conventional stadiums, is a model for other developers to follow.

Ghana hosts South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayan

Education City Stadium. Photo credit: www.stadiumguide.com

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghana hosts South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayan, Qatar. The Qatar Foundation Stadium, commonly known as Education City Stadium, was built to resemble a diamond in the sand. There will be about 40,000 seats in the stadium, but after the World Cup, the seating capacity will be cut to 20,000.

The expansive Education City Stadium comprises many university campuses, other educational institutions, parks, museums, and office buildings.

Ghana Hosts Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah

Al Janoub Stadium. Photo credit: arquitecturaviva.com

Source: UGC

The Black Stars' last group-stage match at the World Cup will be against Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. The stadium was designed by world-famous architect Zaha Hadid, using wood and other local materials.

Zaha explained she drew inspiration from the hulls of the traditional dhow pearl fishing boats for the stadium's design.

Black Stars: Mahama Charges Ghana To Stake A Claim To The Qatar 2022 World Cup

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how former President Mahama charged the Black Stars to stake a claim at the World Cup. In a goodwill letter to the squad, the former president urged them to compete at their highest level. The opening game for Ghana, which was placed in Group H with South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay, will take place on November 24, 2022.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh