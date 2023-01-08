A Ghanaian TikToker amazed many when she shared how men are rushing down to Ghana just because they are fond of her

She made the revelation in a video on TikTok and called on the Ghana Ministry of Tourism to make her an official ambassador

Several netizens saw the funny side of the story and shared their opinions in the comments section of the post

A TikToker with the handle @amandagy is playing her part in attracting foreigners to Ghana. She said in a TikTok video that there were instances when men flocked into the country just because of her.

A TikToker shares how men are moving to Ghana because of her. Photo credit: @amandagy and Atlantic Council

In a video she posted, Amanda explained that she met a man who called her by name and confessed that he came to Ghana because he loved her TikTok videos. Amanda jokingly called on the Ghana Ministry of Tourism to make her an official ambassador since she's doing their work for them.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to Amanda's video

Several netizens were amused by Amanda's assertions and took to the comments section of the post to share their opinions. YEN.com.gh samples some reactions below.

OMGYASNEE said:

You had me looking up houses in Ghana cause this could very well be my retirement plan

Dennis Heavens commented:

The way you are doing your hands, my eyes dey here oo, but congrats for what u are doing. You deserve it ✅

She is the Sun ☀️ advised:

Go and find Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal. He is Ghana's Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture. Write to him, visit him and ask for it!

Nana Osei Bonsu748 added:

Don’t worry, you’re already an Ambassador. I love my country

