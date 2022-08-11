It is a common thing for people to want to escape the stress of city life when they are nearing retirement

For those who can afford it, they prefer to put up mansions in their hometowns where they can spend the rest of their days peacefully

The mansions are usually built as family homes where members of the extended family can also come and stay

Ghanaian billionaires are a heritage for the villages where they come from. However, after spending a lot of time toiling under the hot sun in the urban cities, most billionaires prefer to build huge houses in their hometowns where they can retire. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions instances when some Ghanaian billionaires have done so.

Kennedy Agyapong Builds A Mansion In His Hometown

Honourable Kennedy Agyapong. Photo credit: The BBC Ghana

Source: UGC

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Honourable Kennedy Agyapong, is a controversial politician who always brags about his wealth.

Kennedy Agyapong's mansion in Assin Dompim. Photo credit: Nsroma Media

Source: UGC

He built a massive residence in his hometown at Assin Dompim, which many believe has been abandoned by the MP because of his busy schedule and duties as an MP. The mansion is believed to have 45 bedrooms and sits on 10 acres of land.

Watch a video of the mansion below.

Despite's Mansion Builds A Mansion In His Village

Kwame Despite builds a mansion in his hometown. Photo credit: @dj_blinkzz on Instagram and Frederick Nuetei

Source: UGC

Dr Osei-kwame, better known as Despite, is an astute businessman who owns several media stations in Ghana like Peace FM, Okay FM station, Neat FM and Hello FM. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, it is believed that the business mogul has built a stunning mansion in his hometown, Wiamoase, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Watch the video below.

Dr Kwabena Adjei Builds "Castle" In His Hometown

Dr Kwabena Adjei poses in front of an array of his alcoholic beverages. Photo credit: Today News Ghana

Source: UGC

Dr Kwabena Adjei is a successful businessman in Ghana and the proud founder of various enterprises like the Kasapreko beverage company, which exports its products to other countries.

The seasoned businessman transformed the family home in his hometown, Bronyiama, which he inherited from his old folks, into a gorgeous mansion that is fit for a king.

The "castle" of Dr Kwabena Adjei in his hometown. Photo credit: Wode Maya

Source: UGC

He added that his nuclear family does not own the house but rather is only for the use of the extended family.

Watch an interview he had on YouTube with Wode Maya where they show exclusive footage of his castle in Bronyiama.

Gorgeous Houses of John Mahama, Kennedy Agyapong and Other Famous Politicians in Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about the gorgeous mansions of politicians. Politicians in Ghana like Kennedy Agyapong and John Mahama are well-known for being among the wealthiest in the nation.

The luxurious homes and expensive vehicles owned by the politicians demonstrate how wealthy they are in the nation. To be a politician in Ghana, one must be extremely affluent and have the resources to support political events and campaigns.

Source: YEN.com.gh