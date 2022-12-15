A TikToker with the handle @zandalee_smit shared a video of how she transformed a garage into a stunning apartment for her grandparents

The video she posted on TikTok showed the entire renovation process and revealed how amazing it looked after it was turned into an apartment

Several netizens were impressed by the incredible transformation and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A TikToker @zandalee_smit showed how creative she was by sharing a video of how she transformed an old garage into a plush apartment for her grandparents. In the video, she mentioned how the renovation work was going to be carried out before showing the actual renovation works.

A TikToker shares how she transformed a garage into an apartment for her grandparents. Photo credit: @zandalee_smit

When the apartment was done, the TikToker took netizens on a virtual tour of the apartment, showing areas such as the bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and laundry area. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the amazing garage transformation

Several netizens were impressed by the transformation and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Anco van Staden said:

Besides the fact that you guys did such an amazing thing for your grandparents, you also managed to put everything in one video without a part 2

T.R.B Christ added:

My respect for you for remembering your grandparents. I'm positive GOD will bless you for your love and compassion ❤

sandraqueiroz147 remarked:

Thank you for caring for your grand parents ❤. They are going to be so happy, it's a beautiful place.

Josef Kruger commented:

Very very nice! It looks absolutely gorgeous! One tiny detail. Your bathroom cabinet's doors are upside down. I also made that mistake.

