A 22-year-old Ghanaian architect called Yaw Appianing Boateng has developed architectural designs for modern houses in Ghana

He explained that the houses are to help promote modern architectural designs in Ghana's local communities

Yaw Boateng's architectural designs of the residential homes impressed many, who took to the comments to share some words

22-year-old Yaw Appianing Boateng is a young Ghanaian architect who has won the hearts of many on social media. He has developed architectural designs of gorgeous modern homes, which he claims would offer its residents a comfortable living.

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, the architect said:

The architectural designs are supposed to help promote modern designs in our local communities

According to Yaw Boateng, the architectural landscape is ever-evolving, so the Ghanaian landscape must evolve. He added that the homes he designed would typically sell for between $300,000 and $500,000.

Netizens react to the architectural designs of the young architect

Several netizens were impressed by what Yaw had accomplished and sent messages congratulating him on Twitter. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Hansenihno (@hansenihno) said:

I love your artwork. I wasted money on a design and now I am not happy at all

Kiki (@Kiki_himself01) added:

These designs are lit, but some engineers go run from that 2nd frame ooo

SpiritOfNathasia (@BerkimCarl) asked:

Bro, you are good how do I learn your hand writing?

Nikhil (@Nakhpil1) enquired:

Charley how many plots of land can I use to build picture one

Afrifah Korsah (@AfrifahKorsah) asked:

What software did you use?

Source: YEN.com.gh