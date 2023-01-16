A TikToker amazed many when she shared how she put her creativity to work by transforming an empty space into a stunning residence

She posted a video that showed how the empty space was turned into a fully furnished room with couches, a television set, drawers and others

Many were impressed by the transformation and took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts

A TikToker with the handle @hvnlyoasis shared a video of how she turned an empty space into a fully furnished apartment that had a television set, couches, drawers and many more. The TikToker is an interior decorator who specialises in turning mundane rooms and spaces into exquisite residences.

A TikToker shares how she transformed an empty space into a fully furnished room. Photo credit: @hvnlyoasis and Blend Images/John Fedele

Source: UGC

A brief scroll through the TikToker's social media handle shows that she has worked on other projects such as homes, offices, apartments, bathrooms and several real estate developments that needed retouching.

Watch the video of how she turned an empty space into a plush apartment below.

Netizens react to the gorgeous transformation of the room

Many netizens heaped appellations on the TikToker for her creativity and good work by congratulating her in the comments section of the post. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Michael Otokunor Solomon said:

I will be reaching out to u soon

R___E___D__ demanded:

The after-video is too short. Please show us more

Elisa Abena Osei asked:

I want to design my office and bedroom. How do I contact you?

Emmanuel Dwaah enquired:

What’s the process to start the transformation in my room?

Source: YEN.com.gh