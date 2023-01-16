A lady on TikTok posted a video showing how she redecorated her room out of extreme boredom

The video showed some hired hands carrying out the renovation works in the room before revealing the final look

Several netizens were impressed with how the house turned out and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A TikToker with the handle @rekia_ caused a stir on social media when she shared how she renovated her room out of boredom. The video showed hired professionals at her residence carrying out various renovation works like painting and others.

A lady shares how she renovated her room out of boredom. Photo credit: @rekia

Source: UGC

The final look of the house revealed an abode that looked like a hotel suite with a bed, reading lamp and other amazing features. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the room renovation

Several netizens were impressed by the renovation works carried out in the room and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

N Tee asked:

It looks gorgeous! Where did you get your bed frame from, please?

Rekia replied:

Thank you! It was an existing bed in my home but was made locally a while ago ✨

Dessy Ocean | Tech Reviewer enquired:

Hi, where did you get the floor lamp from and how much was it?

Seyy_T commented:

You did so good! This is my favourite room

Anubisme added:

It's amazing how people are able to turn boredome into something so beautiful and creative

