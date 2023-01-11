A Ghanaian man with the TikTok handle @donking89 shared a video on social media showing how his house got damaged during a heavy rainfall

The video showed the compound of the house overflowing with water and how his backyard wall got broken

Several netizens sympathised with the TikToker and shared some words of encouragement with him in the comments

A Ghanaian man with the TikTok handle @donking89 shared a video that showed how he suffered loss during heavy rainfall. He shared a video on TikTok that showed his compound overflowing with water and his walls broken down from the impact of the torrential rainfall.

A Ghanaian man shares how his house got damaged by heavy rains. Photo credit: @donking89 and Kaus Vedfelt

He shared the video with the caption:

When it rains, it pours

The video showed how he stepped out of his car to see the damage caused by the heavy rains on house.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the flooded house

Several netizens were sad about the damage caused by the rains and took to the comments of their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Monica Salazar asked:

omg! hope everyone was ok

Kris_krezzy prayed:

Oh wow, please be safe out there

noway commented:

I'm so sorry. I'm afraid it's going to get a lot harder. the Bible lays it all out. please put your faith and trust in Jesus. He saves

Pixie dust added:

I'm so sorry you have to go through all this. I pray that you are able to recover anything you have lost from the rain. If it is a rented property, then I strongly suggest you reconsider the location and move out

Accra Floods: Ghanaians Capture Devastation Caused By Heavy Rains With Photos and Videos

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how several Ghanaians showed footage of the destruction of their properties caused by heavy rains in the country's capital. Parts of Accra got flooded as a result of a few hours of rain in July 2022. The worst-affected locations were Kaneshie, Achimota, Teshie, Dansoman, Darkuman, and Kwame Nkrumah Circle. Ghanaians uploaded images and videos of their experiences on Facebook and Twitter.

