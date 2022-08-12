The comic industry in Ghana is still budding, even though the country can boast of some popular comedians

Popular comedians like Nkansah and others have made it big to the extent that they can put up huge mansions for themselves and their families

The success of these Ghanaian comedians will motivate others also to consider the comic industry as a lucrative venture

Ghana is blessed with many successful comedians. Their job of putting laughter on people's faces has been rewarded in prosperity, evident in the huge mansions they have built for themselves and their families. YEN.com.gh mentions Ghana's most popular comedians and the houses they have built in the country.

Nkansah Lilwin's Mansion For His Mum

Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin gifts his mum a beautiful mansion. Photo credit: Kwame Web

Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, is one of Ghana's most popular comedians. He gave his mother an eight-bedroom, fully furnished home in Kumasi in honour of her 70th birthday.

Lilwin claimed that giving his mum the house was a little token of gratitude for all the love his mother had shown him since his birth.

Watch the video of him giving his mother the house's keys below.

Kwaku Manu Builds House For His Parents

Kwaku Manu builds a house for his parents. Photo credit: kwakumanubob

Kwaku Manu is a popular Kumawood comedian who usually partners with Nkansah Lilwin in movies. He used social media to display the lovely home he had constructed for his parents. Kwaku Manu appreciated his fans' support over the years he has been an actor. He displayed the home in an Instagram photo that received many responses.

Check out the house below.

Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger became a national icon through her comedy acts. The controversial comedienne acquired a new house at Spintex. Afia Schwarzenegger hosted a housewarming and fufu party to commemorate the purchase of the new home.

Several famous personalities like Moesha Boduong, Kantanka TV, Abena Kyei Boakye, and others were in attendance to celebrate the housewarming.

Watch a video of the house below.

