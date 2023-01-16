A TikTok user got tongues wagging on social media when he shared a video purported to be his uncle's mansion

The video shared by the TikToker showed a sprawling mansion that had several cars parked in the garage

Several netizens were impressed by the video of the mansion and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @therealylnvs caused an online stir when he shared a video showing a magnificent property which he claims belongs to his uncle in Ghana. He captioned the video "my uncle is living GTA in real life in Ghana".

A TikToker flaunts his uncle's gorgeous mansion in Ghana. Photo credit: @therealylnvs

Source: UGC

The video showed a huge white-painted mansion that had potted plants placed at the entrance. The property also had a huge compound with several cars parked in the garage. The TikToker walked around the property and showed netizens the expanse of land that the property sits on and said "this is crazy".

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the mansion

Several netizens were impressed by the video showing the castle-like mansion and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

ohene_007 said:

This is the chairman's house. Charles

ibrahimabdulrah11 commented:

He’s also my uncle at Kumasi town. We dey UK

tyga asked:

Is your uncle Jibril baron Cash? He got a blue lambo too

Laurati remarked:

I hope your uncle is contributing meaningfully to the society too and not just spending cash on property that he will leave behind when he dies

Laban Robert jokingly added:

Your uncle is embezzling government funds

Source: YEN.com.gh