The post was made on Twitter by @Postsubman and showed photos of the palm wine tapper posing in front of his house with his car

Several netizens were left in awe when they saw the post and took to the comments section to share their thoughts

The story of how a 37-year-old palm wine tapper called Utobo built a two-storey mansion and bought a Mercedes Benz has broken the internet and left many speechless. The post was shared on Twitter by the handle @Postsubman and showed the man posing in front of his house and also showing off his white Mercedez Benz.

A 37-year-old palm wine tapper builds two houses and buys a Benz. Photo credit: @Postsubman

Source: Twitter

In an interview, Utobo confessed that he had two houses and a Mercedez Benz, which were all proof of his hard work as a palm wine tapper. Utobo added that he spends 19 hours out of 24 each day climbing fifty-three (53) palm trees three times a day.

The middle-aged man explained that he is able to fill twenty-four (24) gallons of palm wine that he sells at the market each day. Utobo added that he used the same palm wine business to support his wife's tertiary education.

Netizens react to photos of the palm wine tapper's house and car

Several netizens expressed mixed reactions when they saw the photos of Utobo's two-storey house and his Mercedez Benz. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@mc_lawrence asked:

Ordinary palm wine tapper, abi him dey export to other countries?

@olaitan_5389 commented:

And you want me to believe in grace

@lordviski550 said:

The story no clear !!!

@ChidozieGeorge2 remarked:

No be only palm wine, Na palm gold

Source: YEN.com.gh