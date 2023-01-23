Global site navigation

Man Shares Photo Of A Dilapidated-Looking Post Office That Is Still Functioning: "It Looks Like A Shrine"
Real Estate

Man Shares Photo Of A Dilapidated-Looking Post Office That Is Still Functioning: "It Looks Like A Shrine"

by  Richmond Setrana
  • A man with the Twitter handle @superLharuze shared a photo of a run-down-looking post office which was still in operation
  • He spoke about how he went there to receive a package and was surprised at the condition of the building
  • Several netizens who saw the photo were shocked to see the state of the post office and took to the comments to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Twitter user with the handle @superLharuze surprised many when he shared a photo of a post office in Nigeria that looked like it was almost falling apart. He explained that he went there to receive a package and was astounded to see a building that resembled a shrine. He shared the photo in response to a previous tweet showing a video of how a post office was not befitting of the neighbourhood where it was located.
A man shared a photo of the run down post office where he received a package
A man shared a photo of the run-down post office where he received a package. Photo credit: @superLharuze
Source: Twitter

He added that the attendant at the post office looked frustrated and was rude to him. The video posted by the Twitter user showed a small building used as a post office that was situated on a cleared piece of land. The building had its painting peeled off the walls with two louvre blades remaining of what looked like a broken window.

Netizens react to the video of the old-looking post office

Several netizens were shocked to see the state of the post office shared on Twitter by @superLharuze and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@devDhrey said:

You get mind dey ship anything here oo

@FineSilverBack asked:

So if a person sends you MacBook Pro, na here you go come collect am?

@sisidoyin commented:

Ikorodu post offices are always so useless. You’d think you were looking at a public toilet . The one I used to go retrieve my stuff was in Igbogbo and lizards were running around the inside

"It took me 3 months": man transforms an old-looking house into a modern building, photos of posh mansion trends

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about social media users reacted to photos of the house a man built in three months. Sir Whales shared images of the house on Twitter, showing how he dismantled an old structure and rebuilt it as a new structure. The new home's attractiveness captivated many Twitter users, and as of right now, the message has received over 1,500 likes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel