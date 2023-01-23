A man with the Twitter handle @superLharuze shared a photo of a run-down-looking post office which was still in operation

He spoke about how he went there to receive a package and was surprised at the condition of the building

Several netizens who saw the photo were shocked to see the state of the post office and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A Twitter user with the handle @superLharuze surprised many when he shared a photo of a post office in Nigeria that looked like it was almost falling apart. He explained that he went there to receive a package and was astounded to see a building that resembled a shrine. He shared the photo in response to a previous tweet showing a video of how a post office was not befitting of the neighbourhood where it was located.

He added that the attendant at the post office looked frustrated and was rude to him. The video posted by the Twitter user showed a small building used as a post office that was situated on a cleared piece of land. The building had its painting peeled off the walls with two louvre blades remaining of what looked like a broken window.

Netizens react to the video of the old-looking post office

Several netizens were shocked to see the state of the post office shared on Twitter by @superLharuze and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@devDhrey said:

You get mind dey ship anything here oo

@FineSilverBack asked:

So if a person sends you MacBook Pro, na here you go come collect am?

@sisidoyin commented:

Ikorodu post offices are always so useless. You’d think you were looking at a public toilet . The one I used to go retrieve my stuff was in Igbogbo and lizards were running around the inside

