On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned a 300-bed accommodation facility for young soldiers at the 37 Military Hospital. The accommodation complex was funded and constructed by the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC).

President Nana Addo at the commissioning of the 30-bed accommodation complex for young soldiers. Photo credit: Citi News Room

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, President Akufo-Addo formally reaffirmed his administration's commitment to providing the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) with decent housing. He added that the building was named Joseph Siaw Agyepong Young Soldiers Block, in honour of Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman and Founder of the Jospong Group of Companies.

The 300-bed facility for young soldiers at the 37 Military Hospital. Photo credit: Citi News Room

The president explained that the initiative has two phases and formed part of the Barracks Regeneration and Soldiers Housing Projects, all with the objective of giving the military suitable housing.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the facility for young soldiers, along with other housing developments in the pipeline, will shortly offer the Ghana Armed Forces with some 3,000 housing units, making this the greatest housing provision for the Armed Forces.

He explained:

The government will continue to build the needed housing infrastructure so that the 37 Military Hospital and the Ghana Armed Forces may fulfil its obligations to the Ghanaian people.

Later on in the day, President Akufo-Addo also commissioned a new administration building for the Chief of Defence Staff and presented the Ghana Armed Forces with a UN Level IV Field Hospital at Burma Camp.

