Who is Nick Mohammed's wife? All you need to know about the relationship

When mentioning the top talents from the United Kingdom, Nick Mohammed's name is bound to come up. The actor has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade and has entertained fans with his creativity and acting skills. But apart from his professional life, the actor is also known for his marital life. Who is Nick Mohammed's wife?

Nick Mohammed and Becka attend the Emmy special screening of Ted Lasso at The Mayfair Hotel in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Nick Mohammed is famous in the United Kingdom for portraying Mr Swallow in the Houdini stage performances. Outside England, he is known for his role as Nathan Stanley in the Apple TV hit show Ted Lasso. But what else do you know about the star's relationship status?

Becka Mohammed's profile summary

Full name Becka Mohammed Gender Female Nationality British Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Nick George Mohammed Children Three University Durham University Profession Teacher

Who is Nick Mohammed's wife?

Nick Mohammed's wife is known as Becka Mohammed. The couple has been married for eight years and have three children. Unlike his husband, Becka is a teacher by profession. She keeps a low profile–she appeared for the first time in public with her hubby in June 2022 during the screening of Ted Lasso in London.

When did Nick and Becka get married?

The pair got married in December 2014 in a private ceremony, according to a hilarious tweet by Nick. Per Esquire, the actor met his wife while in college when they were both playing for the university orchestra at St Aidan's College, Durham University.

Where in Leeds is Nick Mohammed from? He hails from West Yorkshire, Leeds, where he was born in 1980. He has a Cyprus-born mother and an Indo-Trinidadian father.

What does Nick Mohammed do?

Nick Mohammed attends the Red Carpet of the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards - Streaming at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

He is an actor, comedian and writer by profession. The actor began his acting career after college in sitcoms such as The Wrong Door (2008-09), Fresh Meat (2011), and Drifters (2013).

Throughout the 2010s, he appeared in sitcoms such as Uncle (2014-15), Drunk History UK (2014) and Murder in Successville (2014). As his career grew, he participated in Matt Damon's successful action film The Martian (2015).

Mohammed appeared in the second season of Stath Lets Flats in 2019 and as Nate in the Apple TV+ sitcom Ted Lasso in 2020. In 2021, the actor co-starred alongside Jon Hamm and Tina Fey in the film Maggie Moore(s) as a police officer.

How many children does Nick Mohammed have?

Nick and his wife, Becka, have three children. According to an interview the star had on Salon Talks, he mentioned that he is a proud father of three children, two boys and one daughter. In the March 2023 interview, Nick revealed they had welcomed their third child, a daughter, some weeks back.

Can Nick Mohammed play the violin?

Yes, he can. According to Classic FM, Nick playing the violin in Ted Lasso season three, episode ten is actual. The actor learned to play the violin as a child and played in his university orchestra at Durham University. In addition, the violin he plays in the Ted Lasso episode belongs to him.

Is Nick Mohammed a magician?

Nick Mohammed arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robyn BECK

Source: Getty Images

Yes, he is. The actor and comedian has many talents, including being a magician. He is the author of the Young Magicians and the Thieves book series. In addition, according to a YouTube video uploaded on the Puffin Books channel, Nick demonstrated his three-card magic trick.

FAQs

Nick Mohammed's wife, Becka Mohammed, has been of interest to fans. The couple married in 2014 and have three children. His husband is famous in the UK for portraying Mr Swallow on TV and theatre and for playing Nathan Stanley in the Apple Tv series Ted Lasso. On the other hand, Becka is a professional teacher and leads a private life.

