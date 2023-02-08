A 23-year-old woman with Twitter handle @nataleebfitness has recently come under fire for buying a four-bedroom house

Many are criticising her because they believe she bought the house with the donations she received to build an all-female gym

Several netizens who saw the woman's post on Twitter about buying a house took to the comments section to tell her a piece of their minds

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A 23-year-old fitness instructor with the Twitter handle @nataleebfitness has come under heavy attacks on social media for buying herself a four-bedroom house after raising money to build an all-female gym.

A lady is criticised for buying a house after asking for donations to build a gym. Photo credit: @nataleebfitness and Jon Lovette

Source: Twitter

According to tweeps, the GoFundMe page the lady created raised enough money for the gym, which still needs to be built. However, the fitness instructor has had the nerve to buy herself a four-bedroom house which many believe was acquired from the proceeds of the people's contribution to the gym.

The lady commented on her post to defend herself, stating that the money on the GoFundMe page was intact. She posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Lol for you losers that think this is GofundMe money, the GFM’s still there at 20k. try grafting and getting your money up instead of sitting behind a screen on Twitter assuming. Anyways, big up to me and my new cribbb

Netizens react to the fitness instructor's post about buying a house

Several netizens were angry with the fitness instructor for her post about buying a four-bedroom home at the expense of a gym they had contributed towards. They took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@livelaughcryxo said:

I don’t know if you’ve seen it, but they are in your quotes calling you a scammer and asking how you afforded a 4-bedroom house when you were begging for their money for a women’s only gym a few months ago. I just thought you should know3

@isasoly commented:

Wow! I see from this comment section people really hate seeing other people win. that’s sad. Congratulations, this is huge!

@Enocxkk remarked:

You went from shaming men in the gym to scamming people looool

Ghanaian YouTuber shares story of how she bought a house at 18 years, takes netizens on a tour of her home

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Maame Sika, a Ghanaian YouTuber, astonished internet users by announcing that she acquired a property when she was just 18 years old. Miss Sika asserts that the three-bedroom property costs $84,000 and is situated in Kasoa on the outskirts of Accra. Many online users praised her for her significant accomplishment and wished her luck in her future endeavours.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh