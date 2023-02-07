A TikTok user with the handle @sibo_petitcoeur wowed many when she took netizens on a brief tour of her plush apartment

She flaunted its various areas, such as the kitchen area, lounge area, study area, balcony, mini yard and others

Several netizens were impressed by the TikToker's apartment and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @sibo_petitcoeur impressed many when she shared a video of the studio apartment where she lived on social media. She confessed that she made the video in response to a follower asking to see what her apartment looked like.

A lady flaunts her plush apartment. Photo credit: @sibo_petitcoeur

Source: TikTok

The video that the TikTok user posted showed her lounge area, with couches and a television set sitting on a shelf; the video also showed her kitchen area, workstation, balcony, mini yard and others.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video showing the TikToker's apartment

Several netizens were impressed by the lady's apartment and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Asive commented:

Soo gorgeous, but you lost me at mentioning a snake Asoze!!!

Nontsikelelo Mvuyane said:

Thank you for this video. I wanted to do the same with the shelf as a stand, but I wasn't sure how it would look

PrinceProdance added:

You live in SA, babes, so we understand the gas stove. It's the shedding instincts

Hazel Mujee remarked:

You're the rich aunty for my future kids

UNICORN opined:

You know you have made it in life when your couch is no longer on a wall.

Source: YEN.com.gh