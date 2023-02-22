Lady Flaunts House She Built For Her Mum On Social Media: "I Did It For Mama"
- A kindhearted lady caused an online stir when she posted photos on social media showing the house she bought for her mother
- The photos she posted showed the house's uncompleted state and how beautiful it looked when it was completed
- Several netizens were impressed by the young lady's action and took to the comments to share their thoughts
A pretty lady with a Twitter handle @CHIZZY_BB impressed many when she shared photos of the house she has successfully built for her mother. She posted pictures of the house on Twitter with the caption: "I did it for Mama . Glory be to God for helping and seeing me through on this project; I am so grateful".
The photos the lady posted showed how the building project initially had broken down walls and doors and how the completed house had an elegant look. The fully-finished house had a modern roof, sliding windows and a porch.
Netizens react to the photos of the house the lady built for her mum
Several netizens were impressed by @CHIZZY_BB's kind gesture shown to her mum and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.
@SHEYI4REAL18 commented:
Big congratulations, beautiful. Thanks for making mama happy. Mama will live long and enjoy the fruits of her labour in good health by God's grace. More wins
@EstherQueenie_ said:
Congratulations, babe..na real woman you be. Kudos …I wish your mum long life and good health to enjoy the good things the Lord has made
@Emmanueleoe remarked:
With this kind of project, ehn, you fit sit down for elders meeting without shaking... you've made mama very proud. Congratulations Chizzy
@Bankoleolusegu5 joked:
Congratulations, my dear sister . This is what I love to see. What about papa nko?? Please don’t do partial ooo
Congratulations pour in as a lady finally builds her mum a big house, her beautiful reaction captured in a sweet video
In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a mother was knocked off her feet when her daughter escorted her to a new home that she had built for her. The woman started yelling and jubilating upon seeing the house and confessed that her daughter had made her long wish of owning a home come to pass.
