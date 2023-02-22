A kindhearted lady caused an online stir when she posted photos on social media showing the house she bought for her mother

The photos she posted showed the house's uncompleted state and how beautiful it looked when it was completed

Several netizens were impressed by the young lady's action and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A pretty lady with a Twitter handle @CHIZZY_BB impressed many when she shared photos of the house she has successfully built for her mother. She posted pictures of the house on Twitter with the caption: "I did it for Mama . Glory be to God for helping and seeing me through on this project; I am so grateful".

Lady flaunts house she built for her mum. Photo credit: @CHIZZY_BB

Source: Twitter

The photos the lady posted showed how the building project initially had broken down walls and doors and how the completed house had an elegant look. The fully-finished house had a modern roof, sliding windows and a porch.

Netizens react to the photos of the house the lady built for her mum

Several netizens were impressed by @CHIZZY_BB's kind gesture shown to her mum and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@SHEYI4REAL18 commented:

Big congratulations, beautiful. Thanks for making mama happy. Mama will live long and enjoy the fruits of her labour in good health by God's grace. More wins

@EstherQueenie_ said:

Congratulations, babe..na real woman you be. Kudos …I wish your mum long life and good health to enjoy the good things the Lord has made

@Emmanueleoe remarked:

With this kind of project, ehn, you fit sit down for elders meeting without shaking... you've made mama very proud. Congratulations Chizzy

@Bankoleolusegu5 joked:

Congratulations, my dear sister . This is what I love to see. What about papa nko?? Please don’t do partial ooo

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a mother was knocked off her feet when her daughter escorted her to a new home that she had built for her. The woman started yelling and jubilating upon seeing the house and confessed that her daughter had made her long wish of owning a home come to pass.

Source: YEN.com.gh