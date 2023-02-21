A lady proudly posted a video on TikTok showing how she was steadily furnishing her new apartment

The video showed how she filled her wardrobes with clothes and her drawer with jewellery

The TikTok video impressed several netizens, and they took to the post's comments to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikTok user with the handle @bridget_modibedi shared a video showing how she was gradually furnishing her apartment after congratulatory messages poured in from netizens when she disclosed that she had acquired a new apartment.

A lady excitedly flaunts her new apartment. Photo credit: @bridget_modibedi

Source: TikTok

The video showed how she furnished her closet with her clothes and her drawer with jewellery. The footage also revealed her couch and her new television set in her living room. According to the lady, the apartment still needed to be fully furnished, and she could not wait for it to be so.

The TikToker flaunted several areas of the apartment, such as the bedroom, kitchen and others.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to the video of the TikToker's new apartment

Several netizens were impressed by how the lady's apartment was beautifully taking shape and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Babalwa Dlamini said:

I'm only 19, but I want my own space. Inspirational ❤️

Patronela commented:

Found you. I was going to be mad if I missed a single thing

userwhoknows01 enquired:

Hi . Do you mind sharing where you got your shoe rack?

Stephinah Newman remarked:

It’s coming together so well . Congratulations ❤️

micraynaledy asked:

Hi girl, where did you buy your bedding? It’s very nice

Abroad-based woman tours apartment she rented in Ghana for GH₵2,000 per month, wonders if it was worth it

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Haitian lady who posted a video on TikTok showing the apartment she had been paying GH₵2,000 for in Ghana. She flaunted the home's facilities, including the living room and kitchen, and inquired of viewers whether the price was reasonable. The property's characteristics did not please other internet users, who informed the woman that she had been duped.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh